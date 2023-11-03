An Unlikely Leader: The Life and Legacy of Malcolm X

An opera production that delves into the life and times of Malcolm X is set to premiere at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. This production comes 37 years after its initial debut, and its creators believe that the messages portrayed in the opera are more relevant than ever. Malcolm X, a prominent figure in history, continues to captivate the public’s attention with his life story and his untimely assassination in 1965 at the age of 39. The opera, titled “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X,” aims to convey not only the dramatic aspects of his public life but also the emotional and introspective journey he embarked upon.

Malcolm X was a polarizing figure, revered as an icon many and deemed a dangerous demagogue others. The opera’s director, Robert O’Hara, challenges the notion that Malcolm X was exceptional in any way. O’Hara emphasizes that Malcolm X, despite his humble beginnings and turbulent past, managed to become a leader in the civil rights movement. Reflecting on Malcolm X’s journey, O’Hara highlights the transformative nature of his life, from his various name changes to his assassination, making him a classic embodiment of a tragic hero.

The creative team behind “X” consists mostly of family members who have been working on this project since the mid-1980s. Renowned composer Anthony Davis, winner of the Pulitzer Prize, composed the music, while his brother Christopher Davis developed the story. Thulani Davis, a scholar, historian, and writer, contributed to the libretto. Davis sees Malcolm X as an archetype, a symbol of transformation. His music draws inspiration from various genres, ranging from big band and bebop to Indonesian gamelan and Richard Wagner’s operas. Through the music, Davis aims to trace the development of music from the 1940s to the 1960s, reflecting the era during which Malcolm X lived and thrived.

As the curtain rises on “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X,” the opera invites audiences to reflect on the captivating story of an unconventional leader. Through its engaging music and powerful storytelling, the production offers a fresh perspective on the enduring legacy of Malcolm X and the impact he left on both American history and popular consciousness.

