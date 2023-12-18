Malaysia Sees Surge in Requests to Restrict Social Media Content on TikTok and Meta Platforms

In a shocking revelation, Malaysia has witnessed a substantial increase in official requests from its government to remove social media posts and accounts from platforms like TikTok and Meta (formerly Facebook). This surge in content restrictions paints a contrasting picture against the reformist platform on which Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration came to power, promising to protect freedom of speech.

The Malaysian government has defended its actions, stating that the measures were taken to combat provocative posts related to race, religion, and royalty. Nevertheless, this development raises concerns about the erosion of freedom of expression in the country.

Meta’s twice-yearly Transparency Report reveals that, for the first half of 2023, approximately 3,100 pages and posts from Malaysian users have been restricted on Facebook and Instagram due to alleged violations of local laws. This figure marks a significant six-fold increase compared to the previous six months, and it stands as the highest number of content restrictions in Malaysia since Meta started reporting in 2017.

Similarly, TikTok released its own report, disclosing that it received 340 requests from the Malaysian government to remove or restrict content between January and June 2023. These requests affected a total of 890 posts and accounts, with 815 of them being removed or restricted for violations of local laws or TikTok’s community guidelines. This number represents a three-fold increase compared to the previous reporting period and positions Malaysia as the government with the highest number of content restriction requests for TikTok in Southeast Asia.

The alarming rise in content restrictions indicates growing concerns about the state of freedom of speech and digital rights in Malaysia. Critics argue that these restrictions limit the diversity of voices in the country and stifle public discourse on important matters. As social media platforms continue to grapple with striking a balance between content moderation and upholding freedom of expression, the spotlight remains on Malaysia and its commitment to safeguarding democratic values.