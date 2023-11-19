Malaysian Media Organizations Encouraged to Lead Advertising Revenue Sharing with Social Media Platforms

The Malaysian Communications and Digital Ministry has expressed its support for Malaysian media organizations to take the lead in negotiating advertising revenue sharing agreements with global social media platforms. While other countries have resorted to legislative action, the Minister emphasizes that Malaysia will find its own path that suits the specific needs of the country.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil acknowledges the importance of engaging directly with social media platforms to address advertising expenditure issues. During his recent discussions with TikTok, Meta (formerly known as Facebook), and Google, the Minister conveyed his desire for positive and constructive engagement between these platforms and media organizations.

Rather than resorting to legislation right away, the Minister suggests open dialogue and discussions as the preferred approach. However, he states that Malaysia reserves the right to enact laws if necessary, although it would be a last resort.

To support media organizations in their digital transformation, Fahmi proposes the establishment of a dedicated fund similar to initiatives seen in countries like Taiwan. This fund would assist media organizations in adapting to new forms of presentation and identifying additional sources of revenue.

The Malaysian government stands ready to assist media organizations in this process. By fostering collaboration and negotiation between media organizations and social media platforms, Malaysia aims to create a mutually beneficial ecosystem that ensures fair advertising revenue sharing.

