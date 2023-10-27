MCMC Warns TikTok and Meta Over Blocking Pro-Palestinian Content Amid Escalating Online Tensions

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) issued a warning to social media platforms TikTok and Meta (previously known as Facebook) for blocking pro-Palestinian content, according to Malaysian Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil. Fadzil emphasized that if the warning is ignored these social media companies, further actions will be taken.

The tensions between pro-Palestine and pro-Israel groups have reached new heights online, particularly following the Israel-Hamas war that commenced on October 7. Social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram have become battlegrounds for the dissemination of misinformation, graphic images, and hate speech. Consequently, government officials worldwide have criticized these platforms.

In response to these allegations, Facebook and Instagram users reported that their posts about the situation in Palestine were being “shadow banned” since October 7. This meant that their content received significantly fewer views compared to other posts. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, denied intentionally suppressing voices in a statement released on October 13. They attributed their measures to the necessity of managing harmful and potentially harmful content that was proliferating on their platforms. However, Meta clarified that content praising Hamas or containing violent and graphic material violated their guidelines and would not be allowed.

Similarly, TikTok denied the allegations made the Malaysian government. In an email to Reuters, a spokesperson for TikTok stated that their community guidelines treat all content equally. These guidelines explicitly prohibit violent threats, incitement to violence, promotion of criminal activities, and hateful behavior or speech.

The Malaysian government’s firm stance on the Israel-Hamas war reflects Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza. Ibrahim has repeatedly demanded justice for Palestine and publicly announced his government’s decision to support the Palestinian people’s struggle for a Free Palestine.

