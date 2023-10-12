TikTok Urged to Comply with Malaysian Laws to Curb Spread of Misinformation

A Malaysian minister has called on social media platform TikTok to improve its compliance with Malaysian laws and take further measures to combat the spread of defamatory and misleading content within the country. Malaysian Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil highlighted the need for TikTok to be more proactive in controlling the dissemination of fake news and slanderous materials.

Although no specific breaches of Malaysian law were mentioned, Fadzil expressed concerns during a meeting with a TikTok executive about complaints from local businesses, media outlets, and government agencies regarding ad purchases on the platform. TikTok, which is owned China-based technology company ByteDance, has not yet commented on the matter.

TikTok’s fast-growing e-commerce service has attracted increased scrutiny across Southeast Asia. Indonesia recently prohibited social media companies, including TikTok, from facilitating product sales on their platforms in order to safeguard small businesses. Additionally, Vietnam has accused TikTok of violating e-commerce laws, information security regulations, and other related areas.

To maintain a responsible online environment, it is crucial for social media platforms like TikTok to adhere to local laws and actively combat misinformation. By doing so, they can contribute to the promotion of accurate and reliable information while protecting the interests of businesses, media organizations, and public agencies.

