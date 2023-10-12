TikTok’s Compliance with Malaysian Laws Deemed Unsatisfactory

The compliance of popular short video app TikTok with Malaysian laws has been criticized the country’s communications minister, Fahmi Fadzil. In a social media post following a meeting with TikTok representatives, Fahmi expressed his dissatisfaction with the platform’s efforts to curb the spread of fake news and defamatory content.

As the app gains increasing popularity among users worldwide, concerns have been raised regarding the integrity of the content shared on TikTok. Acknowledging these concerns, Fahmi urged TikTok to be more proactive in addressing the issue of fake news and defamatory content within its platform.

Fake news has become a significant problem in the digital era, with misinformation spreading rapidly through social media platforms. It has the potential to harm individuals, communities, and even nations influencing public opinion and undermining trust in established institutions. Likewise, defamatory content can cause irreparable damage to the reputation and well-being of individuals.

The Malaysian government has been actively taking measures to counter the spread of fake news. It recently passed the Anti-Fake News Act, which allows for the punishment of those found guilty of disseminating false information. In this context, TikTok’s compliance with local laws is crucial for maintaining the integrity of information shared on the platform.

Further efforts and collaboration between the Malaysian government and TikTok management are needed to address the issue effectively. It is important for TikTok to prioritize the implementation of measures to curb the spread of fake news and defamatory content, ensuring the safety and reliability of its platform.

