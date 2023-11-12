Malaysia Emerges as a Thriving Games Market in Southeast Asia

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Malaysia’s games market is on the rise, signaling a shift towards becoming a mature market in Southeast Asia. The conducive business environment and the potential of the gaming industry have attracted international game companies to establish offices in Malaysia. Furthermore, with a strong mobile-first market and the upcoming rollout of 5G infrastructure, the country is poised to propel its overall gaming market forward.

While leveraging our comprehensive market model and survey insights involving over 2,400 gamers in the region, key data and trends on game publishers, top genres, growth drivers, esports, payments, regulations, and gamer preference & behavior have been discovered.

FAQs

Q: What are the top game genres in Malaysia?

A: The top game genres in Malaysia include action, role-playing, and strategy games based on survey insights.

Q: How does Malaysia’s PC games market performance look?

A: The PC games market in Malaysia shows promising growth, with significant revenue generated. Major PC game publishers are actively contributing to the market’s expansion.

Q: Which are the popular mobile games in Malaysia?

A: Based on downloads and revenue, popular mobile games in Malaysia include multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games, casual puzzle games, and augmented reality (AR) games.

Q: What are the key trends in Malaysia’s games market?

A: Key trends in Malaysia’s games market include the increasing popularity of gaming influencers, localization efforts, non-endemic brands expanding into gaming, and the anticipated 5G rollout.

Q: Is esports gaining traction in Malaysia?

A: Yes, esports is witnessing a significant rise in Malaysia. The country hosts PC and mobile esports tournaments, has notable teams and sponsors, and experiences high engagement among gamers.

It is evident that Malaysia’s games market is undergoing a transformative phase, presenting abundant opportunities for growth and innovation. With proactive government support, the gaming industry in Malaysia is set to flourish, promising a bright future for local and international game companies alike.

Source: ResearchAndMarkets.com