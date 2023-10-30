Malaysia’s Health Ministry Faces Accountability Issues Over Defective Ventilators

Malaysia’s Health Ministry is grappling with accountability issues after purchasing more than 100 defective ventilators during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. An investigation the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revealed that there was no written agreement between the Health Ministry and the supplier, Pharmaniaga Logistics Sdn Bhd (PLSB), making it difficult to hold any party responsible for the faulty machines.

Emergency procurement of ventilators was a necessity during the Covid-19 crisis, prompting deals to be negotiated through WhatsApp due to the urgency of the situation. However, this unconventional approach led to confusion and complications, as vital details were not adequately documented. The PAC discovered that out of the 136 ventilators supplied PLSB, 104 were defective, yet no party was willing to accept liability.

The PAC report further highlighted that PLSB was requested to make an advance payment for the ventilators despite lacking expertise in medical equipment procurement. This decision was based on PLSB’s existing relationship with the Health Ministry, disregarding the importance of selecting capable and experienced suppliers.

The absence of a written agreement between the Health Ministry and PLSB not only hindered accountability but also prevented any legal action against the supplier. The extraordinary circumstances surrounding the pandemic necessitated quick decision-making, resulting in important discussions, evaluations, and decisions being conducted through WhatsApp. This created additional complications, as these communication channels were not the standard procedure.

The PAC’s findings, including expired vaccines, defective ventilators, and excess personal protective equipment (PPE), were made public on the Parliament website. The committee also uncovered inconsistencies between the statements of the Health Ministry and PLSB regarding the existence of warranties for the ventilators. While the supplier claimed to have provided warranty information, the PAC found that the warranty details were missing from the official documents.

As Malaysia faced a critical shortage of ventilators in March 2020, the Health Ministry urgently requested PLSB’s assistance in procuring 800 units from China. It was the first time the ministry had obtained ventilators from China, and the lack of experience in dealing with this particular brand further added to the challenges.

This incident raises questions about the importance of proper procurement processes, transparency, and accountability in emergency situations. It emphasizes the need for clear written agreements, thorough evaluations, and diligent supplier selection to ensure the government receives quality medical equipment during times of crisis.

