Meta and TikTok Report Increase in Censorship Requests in Malaysia

In the first half of 2023, both Meta and TikTok have reported a significant increase in the number of social media posts and accounts that were restricted in Malaysia, according to data released the companies. This surge in censorship requests is a reflection of the heightened scrutiny on online content the Malaysian government.

Since coming to power in November 2022, the administration of Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, has faced allegations of backpedaling on its commitment to protect freedom of speech. Despite its initial reformist platform, the government has been accused of stifling dissent online and limiting the space for open dialogue.

While the Malaysian government denies these allegations, it argues that its aim is to regulate provocative posts relating to sensitive topics such as race, religion, and royalty. Authorities have expressed concern about posts that could incite hatred, promote division, and potentially threaten social harmony within the country.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, and TikTok, both being widely popular social media platforms in Malaysia, have taken measures to comply with the Malaysian government’s requests. Consequently, they have restricted access to certain posts and accounts that are considered contentious or potentially harmful.

The increase in censorship requests highlights the ongoing tension between governments and social media platforms in regulating online content. While it is important to ensure the protection of sensitive topics, it is equally crucial to uphold and respect the principles of freedom of speech and expression.

Going forward, the Malaysian government and social media companies will likely continue to navigate these challenges to strike a balance between regulating potentially harmful content and preserving the rights of individuals to express their opinions online.