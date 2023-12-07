Malayalam Filmmaker Jeo Baby Outraged After College Cancels Event

Malayalam filmmaker Jeo Baby has expressed his anger and disappointment after a private college in Kozhikode, Kerala, cancelled an event that he was invited to inaugurate. Baby, who recently directed the film ‘Kaathal – The Core’ which focuses on the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community, took to social media to voice his frustration.

In a video posted on Instagram, Baby shared his “bad experience” and announced that he would be taking legal action in connection with the incident. He emphasized that his protest was not only for himself but to ensure that no one else would have to go through such an experience.

The event, titled ‘Subtle Politics of Present-Day Malayala Cinema,’ was organized the college’s film club and was scheduled for December 5. However, upon reaching Kozhikode, Baby discovered that the program had been cancelled. Despite his attempts to seek an explanation or reason for the cancellation, he received no response from the college principal.

Baby later received a forwarded letter from the college’s student union, in which they expressed their unwillingness to cooperate with the event. The letter cited Baby’s recent statements as being against the moral values of the college.

Expressing his astonishment, Baby questioned the intention behind such actions both the educational institution and the students’ union. He concluded his video as a mark of protest against the last-minute cancellation and the lack of response from the college.

It is unfortunate that an event dedicated to discussing cinema and its politics was met with such opposition. Filmmakers like Jeo Baby play an essential role in expressing diverse viewpoints and initiating productive discussions within society. The incident raises questions about the need for open dialogue and tolerance within academic institutions.