Android Users, Beware: WhatsApp Backups Now Consume Google Drive Space

WhatsApp backup can quickly fill up your iCloud storage on an iPhone, and Android users have enjoyed unlimited backups on Google Drive without any worry of storage space. However, starting next month, WhatsApp backups on Android will start occupying the available Google Drive space, posing a challenge for users who haven’t cleaned up their WhatsApp backups.

Unlike Apple, Google offers a generous 15 GB of free space in its cloud, which includes storage for Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive. WhatsApp backups, along with other app data, are stored within Google Drive’s folders.

This change means that Android users who haven’t managed their WhatsApp conversations might end up with backup files that span dozens of gigabytes. The transition will occur as of this December for all Android users.

In contrast, iPhone users have always dealt with these storage limitations. WhatsApp backups occupy space within the 5 GB of free iCloud storage, forcing users to manage their storage or expand it.

To compound matters, WhatsApp backups cannot be transferred between different cloud platforms. Each platform has its specific backup location. WhatsApp backups from iOS are stored on iCloud and cannot be made on Google Drive, while Android WhatsApp backups are made on Google Drive and cannot be transferred to iCloud. Although iCloud can be used on Android devices for other purposes, it does not support WhatsApp backups.

How to Transfer WhatsApp Backup from Android to iOS

One method to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS is using the “Move to iOS” application developed Apple, which is available for free on Google Play. With this app, you can transfer all your data, including WhatsApp conversations, from your Android device to an iPhone. No cables are required as long as you have a Wi-Fi network.

Once the transfer is complete, WhatsApp will start backing up your conversations to iCloud, independent of the backups made on Google Drive from your Android device. Although it would be ideal to have the option to directly manage backups between the cloud platforms or to easily transfer backups, this is not currently possible.

