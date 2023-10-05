The Making of Nimona: A Journey of Animation and Storytelling

Nimona, the beautiful Netflix animation, almost never came to be. Originally developed Blue Sky Studios, the team behind renowned movies such as The Peanuts Movie, Ice Age, and Horton Hears a Who!, the project faced an uncertain future when the studio closed its doors in 2021. However, thanks to the efforts of Theodore ‘Ted’ Ty, the global head of character animation at DNEG Animation and a veteran in the industry for over 30 years, Nimona was saved and brought to life.

Ted Ty, reflecting on his career history, focused on the core principles of animation and brought an old-fashioned 2D sensibility into the 3D realm for Nimona. As a result, the movie stands out as something special. Ty shares his experiences and insights at SCAD AnimationFest 2023, discussing the film’s journey from Blue Sky Studios to Netflix and DNEG Animation, as well as its unique visual design.

Nimona, based on the graphic novel Noelle Stevenson, tells the story of a shapeshifter named Nimona and a rogue knight named Ballister Boldheart as they rebel against an authoritarian ruler. Touching on themes of identity, the film captures the spirit of modern times and goes beyond simply being visually appealing.

Ted Ty emphasizes the importance of storytelling and the emotional impact a film can have on its audience. To achieve this, Ty drew inspiration from the “nine old men” of animation, studying their techniques and principles. He aimed for clarity, staging, and weight in the animation, focusing on strong storytelling rather than flashy style.

Despite its CG appearance, Nimona embraces traditional animation, paying homage to the likes of Chuck Jones and Walt Disney. Through thoughtful character poses and attention to detail, the film brings forth the characters’ stories and emotions.

Nimona’s production faced challenges, but it was ultimately a project driven passion and a desire to make a difference. Thanks to the dedication of Ted Ty and the team at DNEG Animation, Nimona stands as a testament to the power of animation and storytelling.

