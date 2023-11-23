Discover a Genius Hack to Make Peeling Potatoes Effortless

Thanksgiving is a time for indulging in rich and delicious foods, and no feast would be complete without a serving of creamy mashed potatoes. While they are a staple on the Thanksgiving table, peeling potatoes can be a tedious and time-consuming task. But what if we told you there’s a hack that can make the process painless and save you valuable time?

According to an innovative Instagram post Lora McLaughlin Peterson, a lifestyle blogger and former TV reporter, you can peel potatoes effortlessly using an item you already have in your kitchen. The secret weapon? A wire baking rack, preferably one with a checkered pattern.

After boiling the potatoes, slice them in half and place the baking rack on top of a bowl. Then, position the cut side of the potato on the rack and press down, pushing it through the checkered pattern into the bowl. If the potatoes are hot, it’s advisable to use a paper towel to protect your hands from burns. Voila! The skin will stay above the rack, while the peeled potato pieces will fall neatly into the bowl.

At first, this unique technique may sound too good to be true. However, many skeptics have put it to the test and it has been proven to be a game-changer in the kitchen. Not only does it make peeling potatoes a breeze, but it also significantly reduces the time spent on this mundane task.

So, this Thanksgiving, save yourself the hassle and try out this ingenious hack. With more time and less effort spent on peeling potatoes, you can focus on perfecting your holiday dishes and enjoying the company of your loved ones. Happy Thanksgiving!

FAQ

1. Can I use any type of baking rack?

While a checkered-patterned wire baking rack is preferable, you can still achieve the desired results with a rack that only has wires running in one direction.

2. Is it necessary to boil the potatoes before using this hack?

Yes, boiling the potatoes will ensure that the flesh is soft and easily pushed through the baking rack, while the skin stays intact.

3. Can I use this hack with other root vegetables?

Although this hack is primarily designed for potatoes, it may work with other root vegetables that have a similar texture, such as sweet potatoes or turnips. It’s worth giving it a try!