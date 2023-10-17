Facebook and Instagram Simplify Settings in Accounts Center

Facebook and Instagram are making it easier for users to manage their information across both platforms with the introduction of new controls in Accounts Center. The move aims to simplify settings and provide users with greater control over their data.

One of the key updates is the centralization of the “Download Your Information” and “Access Your Information” features in Accounts Center. Users can now download information from both their Facebook and Instagram accounts simultaneously, streamlining the process of retrieving photos and other content uploaded to both platforms. However, users still have the option to download information separately for each platform if desired.

Additionally, two controls that were previously exclusive to Facebook have been expanded to Instagram. The “Activity Off-Meta Technologies,” formerly known as “off-Facebook activity,” allows users to manage the connection between information shared other businesses and their Facebook and Instagram accounts. This feature enables users to review the businesses sharing data, disconnect specific ones, or clear the data entirely to personalize their experience.

The other expanded control, “Transfer Your Information,” enhances data portability enabling users to transfer their Instagram photos and videos to other services. This makes it easier for users to share and save their memories on third-party platforms, such as creating and printing a photo album using Instagram uploads.

The introduction of these new controls in Accounts Center addresses the need for users to make decisions for multiple apps simultaneously. This centralized approach allows users to choose their settings for Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger all at once. However, individuals who prefer to have different settings for each app can still maintain that option.

Accounts Center can be accessed in the Settings menu on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, providing a convenient and consolidated location for managing account preferences and data control.

As Facebook and Instagram continue their efforts to enhance user customization and interaction with their apps, users can expect further improvements that make it even easier to manage and personalize their experience.

