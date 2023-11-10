Unveiling the Unconventional: Crafting a Unique Assassin in “The Killer”

In the realm of movie assassins, we often envision sleek and stealthy characters who blend into the shadows effortlessly. However, David Fincher’s latest film, “The Killer,” takes a distinct departure from this archetype. The lead character, portrayed Michael Fassbender, defies the traditional stereotypes of a suave and soulless hitman, embodying an oddball executioner with numerous peculiarities.

The screenwriter, Andrew Kevin Walker, explained that the intention was to create an “anti-James Bond, almost alien” character. With a bucket hat adorning his head and a penchant for indulging in McMuffins, this enigmatic assassin is designed to hide in plain sight. Walker emphasized that the unconventional nature of the Killer allowed him to subvert expectations and challenge genre conventions.

To build this oddball executioner, Walker provides us with seven easy steps:

1. Embrace your inner monologue: While the Killer may be loquacious in voice-over, he remains mostly silent when interacting with other characters. This creates a unique dynamic where his thoughts are revealed to the audience while maintaining an enigmatic presence on screen.

2. Dress for anonymity: To blend into the background, the Killer is adorned in the outfit of a guileless tourist. The choice of a bucket hat adds an extra touch of eccentricity to his appearance.

3. Eat like nobody’s watching: The Killer’s diet is purely functional, devoid of any culinary pleasure. His meals consist of stripped-down McMuffins and prepackaged hard-boiled eggs, providing the necessary sustenance for his missions.

4. Exercise efficiently: Staying fit without access to traditional gym equipment, the Killer relies on a DIY fitness routine. By utilizing unconventional methods such as yogic sun salutations and fingertip push-ups, he maintains his physical prowess.

5. Borrow all the famous names you need: The Killer adopts a variety of pop-culture aliases, with references to iconic TV characters like Felix Unger and Sam Malone. These aliases help him leave behind a trail that is difficult to follow.

6. Keep the soundtrack consistent: Music serves as a subtle backdrop for the Killer, occupying his subconscious and reducing his introspective thoughts. The choice of ’80s music, particularly songs the Smiths, aligns perfectly with his character.

7. Eyes on the prize: Fassbender’s portrayal of the Killer includes a subtle detail – he rarely blinks. This minute yet deliberate choice adds to the character’s mysterious aura, showcasing his unyielding focus and determination.

“The Killer” challenges the conventions of the assassin genre, intertwining oddball characteristics with the cold and calculated nature of an executioner. By embracing these unconventional elements, the film delivers a refreshing take on a familiar archetype, captivating audiences with its unique portrayal.

FAQs

Q: What inspired the creation of the Killer’s character?

A: The character of the Killer was adapted from a French graphic novel series Alexis Nolent and reimagined screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker. The goal was to create an anti-hero who defied the traditional portrayal of an assassin.

Q: Why did the Killer adopt a bucket hat as part of his disguise?

A: The bucket hat was chosen to make the Killer blend into the background and appear as an unsuspecting tourist. It adds an additional element of eccentricity to his overall appearance.

Q: How does the Killer maintain his physical fitness without traditional gym equipment?

A: The Killer relies on a DIY fitness routine that includes backbends, yogic sun salutations, and fingertip push-ups. These unconventional exercises help him stay in shape, even when access to traditional workout equipment is limited.

Q: Why does the Killer rarely blink in the film?

A: The deliberate choice to minimize blinking adds to the character’s mysterious aura. It showcases the Killer’s unwavering focus and determination, making him an even more intriguing and enigmatic presence on screen.