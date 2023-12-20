UPS Driver Captures Attention on TikTok with Paystub Breakdown

Summary: A UPS driver has become an internet sensation after sharing a breakdown of his weekly paystub on TikTok. The viral video has sparked discussions about career choices and the earning potential in different fields. The driver, Skyler Stutzman, revealed that he earns $44.26 per hour and provided a detailed breakdown of his deductions and final take-home amount. The surprising payout garnered attention from viewers who were amazed the higher-than-expected earnings for a driver. Stutzman’s year-to-date total pay, including overtime pay and bonuses, amounted to $76,243. This revelation sheds light on the often-overlooked earning potential of UPS drivers and highlights the physical demands of their job compared to traditional office-based careers.

In the TikTok video that has been viewed over 12.1 million times, Stutzman stated that he appreciates content creators who transparently share their pay stubs and provide insight into how wages are broken down. He mentioned that he is part of a union and highlighted the 30-minute, unpaid lunch break in his work schedule. The paystub displayed a total income of $2,004.98, with tax deductions of $487.49 and total deductions of $204.25. Stutzman’s net take-home pay for the week amounted to $1,313.24.

The video sparked a range of reactions from viewers who were surprised the compensation earned UPS drivers. Some individuals noted that despite the decent pay, the job entails arduous physical labor in various weather conditions. The discussion around Stutzman’s earnings brought attention to a recently agreed-upon compensation package between UPS and the Teamsters Union. As per the agreement reached in August, UPS drivers will be offered a total compensation package of $170,000 annually when their current five-year contract with the union concludes.

The TikTok video not only showcases Stutzman’s financial success as a UPS driver but also prompts broader conversations about job choices and the potential for higher incomes in different professions. With the current federal minimum wage in the U.S. set at $7.25 per hour, Stutzman’s revelation highlights the significant earning potential of certain careers that often go unnoticed.