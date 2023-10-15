MakeMyTrip Faces Backlash for Insensitive Advertisement during India-Pakistan Cricket Match

An advertisement online travel agent MakeMyTrip has faced criticism for its insensitivity and poor taste. The ad, promoting MakeMyTrip’s homestays and villas business, extends an invitation to travellers from Pakistan to use its services with discount codes if Pakistan loses a certain number of runs in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup clash with India in Ahmedabad.

The advertisement, which was intended to be a joke, has been called out on social media platforms for its racial tonalities and insensitivity. It offers discount codes based on the margin of the defeat, such as 50% off if Pakistan loses 10 wickets or 200 runs, 30% off if Pakistan loses 6 wickets or 100 runs, and 10% off if Pakistan loses 3 wickets or 50 runs.

MakeMyTrip has not issued any statement on the matter, and the advertisement was made Enormous Brands. Sandeep Goyal, chairperson and managing director of advertising firm Rediffusion, commented that while the advertisement may have intended to be clever and silly, it comes across as lowly and derisive, reflecting poorly on both India and the MakeMyTrip brand.

Karthik Srinivasan, a communications strategy consultant, noted that the reaction to the advertisement matters as much as its visibility. While there may have been some positive response, the predominant tone has been negative. Srinivasan believes that the provocation was intentional, but the advertisement is polarizing, with people taking opposing sides.

Interestingly, several other companies released advertisements with a focus on the cricket World Cup, many of which were appreciated users. Cricket writer and broadcaster Joy Bhattacharjya commented on Facebook that mocking Pakistani fans or deriving excitement from India-Pakistan matches reflects a sad life.

This incident highlights the delicate balance that companies need to maintain when capitalizing on sports events or cultural rivalries. Insensitivity can lead to backlash and damage a brand’s reputation, necessitating a more thoughtful and inclusive approach to advertising.

Sources:

– Mint (no URL provided)