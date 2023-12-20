Exploring the Intersection of Makeup and Cinema

Susannah Farrugia, a filmmaker from Malta now residing in Manchester, has built a devoted following of almost 30,000 people on her Instagram account, @makeupincinema. Originally intended as a personal archive of makeup scenes in film, the project has evolved into a cultural reference point spanning decades of cinema.

Farrugia’s focus initially revolved around the moments when characters applied makeup in various scenes, discovering the abundance of parallel shots across different films. However, her criteria expanded to include noteworthy and culturally impactful makeup looks and designs, irrespective of the presence or application of cosmetic products.

As an ardent cinephile and collector of screen-captured films and TV shows, Farrugia’s Instagram account serves as a treasure trove of cultural references. It features everything from arthouse classics and Blaxploitation films to contemporary Netflix-backed series and vibrant works of New Queer Cinema. The account also delves into the behind-the-scenes world of grotesque prosthetics, such as those seen in “The Exorcist” and “Pearl.”

Farrugia’s discoveries are a product of her extensive knowledge and deep passion for cinema. She draws inspiration from her favorite on-screen figures, including Divine, Elizabeth Taylor, Marlene Dietrich, Pam Grier, and Angelica Huston. For her, wearing red eyeshadow channels “Lady Vengeance,” winged eyeliner evokes Anna Karina, and applying red lipstick in the center of her lips is a conscious homage to Padmé Amidala.

Makeup in cinema goes beyond mere aesthetics; it serves a significant narrative and structural purpose. Farrugia notes that makeup montages often occur during critical junctures in the three-act structure of a film. Whether characters are applying, removing, or stealing makeup, it becomes a powerful storytelling tool, signifying character arcs and plot development.

Farrugia is currently working on a proposal to transform her @makeupincinema account into a visually captivating coffee table book. In the meantime, she immerses herself in extensive research, exploring the vast array of films that showcase the interplay between makeup and storytelling. If any publishers are interested, Farrugia eagerly awaits their inquiries.

In the captivating world of makeup in cinema, @makeupincinema remains an essential resource for cinephiles, shedding light on the often overlooked artistic and narrative significance of makeup in film.