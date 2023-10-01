Tailgating Season Calls for Delicious Dips

Summertime means tailgating season for loyal Tiger and Jaguar fans, and one thing that always makes an appearance at these gatherings is a variety of tasty dips. Dips have become a staple at tailgates, with options ranging from hot buffalo or boudin dip to classic guacamole or Velveeta queso with Ro-tel tomatoes. And the newest addition to the dip lineup? The trendy “Crack Dip,” which has gained popularity on TikTok.

While there are many variations of this addictive dip, here is a simple recipe for serving it cold. You can also bake it for a hot and gooey treat. This recipe yields 2 cups of deliciousness.

Ingredients:

– 1 8-ounce block of cream cheese, softened

– 1 cup of sour cream

– 1 packet of Hidden Valley Ranch Salad Dressing & Seasoning

– 2 cups of grated cheddar cheese

– ½ cup of crumbled cooked bacon

– ¼ cup of finely chopped scallions (green parts only)

To make the dip, start blending the cream cheese, sour cream, and ranch seasoning together until well combined. You can use a wooden spoon or a hand mixer for this step. Next, stir in the grated cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, and finely chopped scallions. Make sure all the ingredients are evenly distributed.

Once everything is mixed together, refrigerate the dip for at least one hour before serving. This will allow the flavors to meld together and the dip to set. Serve the dip with your favorite dippers, such as ridged potato chips, tortilla or corn chips, crackers, or fresh-cut veggies.

This recipe comes from the October 2023 issue of 225 magazine, a publication that is known for its local culinary expertise.

Dips are a fantastic addition to any tailgating spread, providing a flavorful and easy-to-share option for game-day entertaining. Whether you choose to serve the “Crack Dip” or another beloved dip recipe, you can be sure that your fellow tailgaters will appreciate the effort you put into creating a delicious and enjoyable experience.

