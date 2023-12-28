Non-Fog Safety Device Implemented Central Railways to Enhance Train Safety

Summary: Central Railways has introduced an innovative safety device to improve train safety during low visibility conditions. Unlike the previously mentioned Fog Safety Device (FSD), this non-fog safety device utilizes advanced technology to ensure better preparedness for train operators. By providing detailed information about upcoming signals and level crossings, it enables loco pilots to maintain vigilance and respond proactively to prevent accidents. The device covers all signals and level crossing gates through GPS mapping, offering signal notifications 500 meters before their actual location. With this new device, the maximum train speed is increased to 75 kmph, reducing the time trains are delayed and increasing punctuality.

