From Latte Fashion to Neutral Chic: Embracing Coffee Shades as a Timeless Trend

When a style trend on social media finds its way into mainstream fashion, it’s often due to the influence of celebrities, its prevalence in everyday life, and its presence on the catwalk. Such is the case with the rise of “latte fashion,” a trend characterized the dominance of coffee shades, ranging from beige to taupe to darker browns, in outfits from head to toe.

Originating from beauty influencers on TikTok who revived the tan foundation and bronzer looks of the early 2000s, latte fashion has now spilled over into clothing choices. Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Meghan Markle have been spotted sporting coffee-hued ensembles, further propelling the trend into the mainstream.

The integration of popular social media trends into offline spaces is not uncommon. According to Rachael Bundu, a stylist and strategist at Harrods, there is a symbiotic relationship between luxury brands on runways and real people expressing their sense of style through street fashion and content creation. This cross-pollination can be seen at prestigious fashion weeks, where camel and fawn tones took center stage in the collections of Miu Miu, Prada, and Gucci.

The appeal of coffee-inspired hues during the autumn season is not surprising. As the weather gets colder, people seek comfort and warmth, which these earthy tones provide. However, Bundu believes that the popularity of this color palette is not entirely new, as camel trenches and neutral tones have long been autumn staples.

Incorporating coffee shades into one’s wardrobe offers both versatility and timelessness. For those accustomed to wearing black, brown can be an excellent alternative. By following the “cortado rule,” which suggests wearing espresso hues below the waistline and creamier tones and lighter textures above, one can instantly achieve sophistication. Alternatively, wearing one color from head to toe can create a pulled-together look.

The beauty of neutrals lies in their ability to signify luxury and elegance, while also being practical and suitable for any hair color and skin tone. As fashion evolves, bolder colors may come into play, but neutral shades like creams and beiges should always have a place in our wardrobes.

