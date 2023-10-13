“Spreading Kindness and Positivity: Freshman Film Major Ethan Chang’s Social Media Mission”

Freshman film and television production major Ethan Chang is making a name for himself at Loyola Marymount University (LMU) spreading kindness, gratitude, and positivity through his social media presence. Born and raised in Oahu, Hawaii, Chang moved to Los Angeles to pursue his education at LMU.

One of Chang’s main missions on social media is to share the values closest to his heart. He often posts to the Class of 2027 Snapchat group whenever he notices a time on his clock that includes the numbers 11:11, symbolizing kindness, gratitude, and positivity. His posts have garnered attention and have made him a conversation topic on campus.

Chang’s mantra, “Show love, live aloha,” reflects his commitment to promoting love and positivity in his interactions and online presence. Through his social media routine, he aims to inspire and uplift others, especially his fellow freshmen at LMU.

Chang’s dedication to spreading kindness and positivity has resonated with his peers, and he has become well-known for his warm personality and genuine online presence. He hopes to create a supportive community where students can connect and uplift one another in their shared LMU experience.

In a world often filled with negativity and divisiveness, Chang’s mission serves as a reminder of the power of kindness and the impact it can have on others. By sharing his values through social media, he is contributing to a more positive and uplifting digital space.

With his continued dedication to spreading love and positivity, Ethan Chang is making a lasting impact on the LMU community and beyond. His social media mission serves as an inspiration to others to embrace kindness and gratitude in their own lives.

Definitions:

– 11:11 – A time that holds spiritual significance for many people, often associated with making a wish or manifestation of positive energy.

– Angel number – A repeated sequence of numbers that holds spiritual or mystical significance, believed to be a message or sign from a higher power.

