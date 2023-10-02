Jackson Mahomes Returns to Social Media Amidst Legal Troubles

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has made a return to social media after taking a break due to his ongoing legal issues. Despite facing charges of aggravated sexual battery and battery, the TikTok personality has slowly been making a comeback on his various social media accounts.

The 22-year-old attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ recent game against the New York Jets and shared his experience on TikTok. In a video, he showcased his collection of swanky Adidas shoes, documented his flight to New York, and showed off his fashionable outfits.

While the video garnered many views, fans were not pleased with what they saw and mocked him for flaunting his material possessions. Jackson Mahomes has received criticism in the past for displaying a sense of entitlement and showing off his expensive purchases.

The legal trouble for Jackson Mahomes began when he was accused of attempting to sexually assault a restaurant owner in Overland Park, Kansas. Following his arrest in May, it was reported that the restaurant was closing down due to a drop in business. The case is still ongoing, with Mahomes maintaining his innocence and claiming to have evidence that refutes the allegations against him. The preliminary hearing, originally scheduled for August, was postponed to October due to the judge contracting COVID-19.

As Jackson Mahomes returns to social media, the public awaits the resolution of his legal case and the impact it may have on his online presence.

