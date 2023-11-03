Consumers Prioritize Online Security and Authenticity During Festive Shopping Season

A recent study has revealed that the majority of adults prioritize online security and authenticity when making purchases during the festive season. The Norton Cyber Safety Insights report, which surveyed 1,000 adults, found that 96% of consumers prepared for their holiday shopping going online.

One of the key findings of the survey is that 88% of adults always check for a seller’s rating before making a purchase. This shows how important it is for consumers to have confidence in the reputation and reliability of the seller. Moreover, 82% of consumers also assess a company’s social media presence to ensure its authenticity. With the rise of fake products and fraudulent sellers, it has become crucial for consumers to verify the credibility of the companies they buy from.

The survey also shed light on the financial risks associated with online shopping. On average, consumers lose over Rs 20,000 to holiday shopping scams. To combat this, 73% of respondents expressed a preference for making payments through secure third-party providers like PayPal. This demonstrates that consumers are actively looking for ways to protect their financial information and reduce the risk of falling victim to fraud.

Ritesh Chopra, Director of Norton India, emphasized the importance of vigilance and security in the digital landscape. While online shopping offers convenience and attractive deals, it also exposes consumers to potential risks. By staying vigilant and prioritizing security, shoppers can enjoy a safe and hassle-free shopping experience during the festive season.

FAQ

Why is checking a seller’s rating important?

Checking a seller’s rating is important because it helps consumers gauge the reputation and reliability of the seller. It provides insights into the experiences of other buyers and helps consumers make informed purchasing decisions.

What does assessing a company’s social media presence entail?

Assessing a company’s social media presence involves analyzing its online presence on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Consumers look for signs of engagement, such as user reviews, comments, and responses from the company, to determine its authenticity and credibility.

How can consumers protect themselves from holiday shopping scams?

Consumers can protect themselves from holiday shopping scams making payments through secure third-party providers like PayPal. These platforms offer additional layers of security and protect consumers’ financial information from potential fraud.

