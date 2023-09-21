Urban Indian Parents Concerned About Children’s Addiction to Social Media and Online Gaming

A recent survey conducted LocalCircles has found that a majority of urban Indian parents are worried about their children’s addiction to social media, over-the-top (OTT) platforms, and online gaming. The survey, which received over 46,000 responses, revealed that one-third of parents admitted that this addiction is making their children aggressive.

The survey also highlighted that 73% of urban Indian parents want the data protection law to ensure mandatory parental consent is sought for children under 18 when they join social media, OTT/video, and online gaming platforms. This shows that parents are concerned about the potential risks and negative impacts of unrestricted access to these platforms.

The addiction to gadgets and online platforms among children aged 9-18 is becoming a concerning reality. Parents reported that this addiction is leading to various health and mental issues such as impatience, aggression, lack of concentration, memory problems, headaches, eye and back problems, stress, anxiety, communication issues, lethargy, and even depression.

What is even more alarming is that parents often don’t know the specific social media, video, and online gaming apps their children are using. As a response to the concerns raised parents across India, LocalCircles conducted this survey to understand the key issues parents face when their children spend excessive time on these platforms and their opinions on parental consent.

The survey found that 61% of urban Indian parents revealed that their children spend an average of three hours or more each day on social media, videos/OTT, and online games. Among these parents, 37% stated that their children spend a significant amount of time watching videos/OTT, 35% mentioned social media, and 33% indicated online gaming.

To address these concerns, 73% of respondents believe that parental consent should be required for children under 18 years old to sign up on social media, OTT, and online gaming platforms. This signifies the need for platforms to implement more checks and balances to ensure that children are obtaining parental consent.

The findings of this survey will be shared with relevant stakeholders, including various ministries, to raise awareness about the challenges faced parents and to advocate for stricter regulations regarding children’s access to these platforms.

