Social Media: Indian Parents Want Data Protection Law for Children

A survey conducted LocalCircles has found that a majority of urban Indian parents believe their children are addicted to social media, over-the-top (OTT) platforms, and online gaming. One-third of the respondents admitted that this addiction is making their children more aggressive. The survey also revealed that 73% of the parents surveyed want a data protection law that ensures mandatory parental consent for children under 18 when they join social media, OTT/video, and online gaming platforms.

The survey received over 46,000 responses from urban Indian parents across 296 districts. It included 62% male respondents and 38% female respondents, with 47% from Tier 1 cities, 35% from Tier 2 cities, and 18% from Tier 3 and 4 cities.

The addiction to gadgets amongst children aged 9-18 has become a reality, according to the survey. This addiction has resulted in impatience, aggression, lack of concentration, memory issues, headache, eye and back problems, stress, anxiety, communication issues, lethargy, and even depression.

What is particularly concerning is that many parents surveyed admitted to not knowing the various social media, video, and online gaming apps that their children are using. Given these concerns, LocalCircles conducted a national survey to understand the key issues faced parents and their opinions on parental consent for accessing such platforms.

The survey revealed that 61% of urban Indian parents with children aged 9-17 admitted that their children spend an average of three hours or more each day on social media, videos/OTT platforms, and online games. While 37% of parents said their children spend the most time watching videos/OTT, 35% indicated social media, and 33% mentioned online gaming.

Additionally, 73% of the respondents emphasized that parental consent should be absolutely necessary for children under 18 years old to sign up on social media, OTT, and online gaming platforms.

The survey highlights the increasing dependency of young children between the ages of 9-17 on social media, online gaming, and video/OTT platforms. This calls for stricter checks and balances from these platforms to ensure that parental consent is obtained before children can create accounts. LocalCircles intends to share these survey findings with various ministries and stakeholders.

