The Rise of Encrypted Cyber Threats: Manufacturing the Primary Target

A recent report cybersecurity firm Zscaler reveals that encrypted channels are increasingly being exploited cybercriminals to launch a variety of threats. The study highlights that a staggering 86 percent of all cyber threats, including malware, ransomware, and phishing attacks, are delivered over encrypted channels. This emphasizes the need for organizations to closely monitor and address potential vulnerabilities within these encrypted communications.

Interestingly, the report indicates a significant 24 percent surge in threats delivered over HTTPS from the previous year. This points to the evolving tactics employed cybercriminals, who are continually adapting to exploit encrypted channels. Manufacturing remains the industry most frequently targeted for cyber attacks, accounting for 31.6 percent of all attacks, followed education and government organizations.

The dominance of malware as a form of encrypted attack is also worth highlighting. Malicious web content and malware payloads have proven to be the most common types of threats, with ad spyware sites and cross-site scripting responsible for a staggering 78 percent of the attacks blocked Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange platform.

Deepen Desai, Chief Security Officer at Zscaler, emphasizes the criticality of addressing this growing trend, stating, “With nearly 95 percent of web traffic now encrypted and a majority of advanced threats delivered through encrypted channels, organizations should prioritize inspecting TLS traffic at scale.” In order to effectively combat these encrypted attacks, Desai suggests replacing outdated security appliances, such as VPNs and firewalls, with a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution. This allows organizations to inspect encrypted traffic thoroughly, while efficiently blocking threats and preventing the leakage of sensitive data.

Manufacturing, in particular, faces additional security risks as smart factories and the Internet of Things (IoT) continue to expand. With the rise of connected devices in manufacturing, there is a higher likelihood of sensitive data being leaked through encrypted channels. This adds to the urgency for manufacturers to prioritize cybersecurity measures and ensure the protection of their production processes and supply chains.

As organizations grapple with these evolving cyber threats, it is crucial to stay vigilant, invest in robust security solutions, and implement comprehensive measures to safeguard against the rise of encrypted attacks.