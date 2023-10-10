Survey Reveals Arab Youth Struggle to Disconnect from Social Media

A recent survey conducted ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey has revealed that a majority of young Arabs find it difficult to disconnect from social media networks, with 74% of participants stating their struggle. The survey also highlighted the negative impact of social media addiction on mental health, with 61% agreeing that it has adverse effects.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has one of the highest per capita adoptions of social media networks globally, with an average of 8.4 social media accounts per user and over 3.5 hours spent on these platforms. The survey found that Saudi Arabia has the highest usage of YouTube globally, while the top countries for TikTok reach are all in MENA.

In addition to the struggle to disconnect, the survey revealed that 92% of young Arabs feel that big tech companies have too much power and are not doing enough to combat fake news. This sentiment was shared across all three regions covered in the survey.

Despite their difficulty in disconnecting, many young Arabs aspire to achieve fame through social media. When asked about their desired fields, 13% of participants mentioned that they would like to be known as social media influencers. Other popular choices included careers in the culinary arts, charity work, and technology.

The survey also shed light on the lifestyle preferences of Arab youth. Eating out and hanging out with friends were identified as defining their lifestyle 58% and 57% of participants, respectively. Wearing fashionable brands, holidaying in new destinations, and going to the movies were also mentioned as important aspects of their lifestyle.

While social media remains a significant source of news for young Arabs, there has been a decline in its popularity, with only 61% of respondents stating that they get their news from social channels, compared to nearly 80% in 2019. Television continues to be the second most preferred source of news, followed online portals.

Overall, the survey highlights the impact of social media addiction on Arab youth and their desire for fame through these platforms. It also underscores the need for greater accountability and action from big tech companies in combating fake news and disinformation.

