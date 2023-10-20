Majorel Kenya to Lay Off 200 Employees After Losing Meta Contract

Majorel Kenya, a business process outsourcing (BPO) company, has announced that it will be laying off 200 employees following the loss of a content moderation contract from social media giant Meta. This comes after a court order in March restrained Majorel from continuing with the contract.

According to Majorel, the layoffs are a result of restrictions placed on the company due to the court order. While the client’s name was not mentioned in the email, reliable sources indicate that Meta is the client in question.

This development follows the closure of Meta’s content moderation partner in Africa, Sama, which led to the dismissal of 260 content moderators. Some of the former moderators launched a lawsuit against Sama and Meta for their dismissal. In a move to continue its content moderation operations, Meta transitioned to working with Majorel but faced legal challenges as a result.

In March, a Kenyan court granted an emergency order preventing Sama from firing the moderators and Meta from hiring a new content moderation partner. Majorel also became embroiled in a lawsuit after the former moderators alleged discrimination in their job applications at Majorel due to their previous work experience with Sama.

Despite Meta’s assertion that the Employment and Labour Relations Court lacks jurisdiction in the matter, the lawsuit is ongoing. Efforts to resolve the issue out of court have been unsuccessful, according to Techcrunch.

As a consequence of Majorel’s exit from content moderation for Meta, approximately 200 employees will lose their jobs. The affected employees are expected to leave in mid-November. There are indications that some of them are considering legal action against Majorel regarding their severance pay.

Majorel has also announced plans to relocate some of its workers from Nairobi to Mombasa. However, there are concerns among employees about the distance and lack of resources provided the company for the relocation process.

