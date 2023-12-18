Brandi Rhodes Could Make a Sensational Return to WWE

In recent weeks, the powerful faction known as Judgment Day has been dominating the WWE RAW scene. With Rhea Ripley as their secret weapon, many top stars are now eager to join forces with them because they simply cannot beat them. However, there may be a glimmer of hope in sight.

WarGames proved that Judgment Day is beatable, albeit with considerable effort. But the problem remains that Rhea Ripley continues to be their ace in the hole, making victory seem impossible unless there is someone there to neutralize her.

One star who may be able to fill that role is Cody Rhodes, who played a crucial part in his team’s victory at WarGames. Despite moving on to a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, it is clear that his issues with Judgment Day are far from over.

Interestingly, Madison Square Garden is now promoting a Last Man Standing match between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio for a WWE live event on Boxing Day. This suggests that their feud may be reignited in the new year.

If Cody Rhodes is indeed forced to face Dominik Mysterio, it could be the perfect opportunity for his wife, Brandi Rhodes, to step back into the ring and lend her support against Rhea Ripley.

Although primarily known as a ring announcer during her time in WWE, Brandi Rhodes left the company in 2016 and has since proven that she is more than capable of taking on any challenge. She has competed in several matches and has accompanied her husband during his bouts in All Elite Wrestling.

With her last in-ring contest taking place on January 26, 2022, where she emerged victorious against KiLynn King, Brandi Rhodes has been carving her own path in the industry. However, if her husband finds himself in need of backup, it wouldn’t be surprising if she agreed to return to WWE once again.

The question remains: is it finally time for Brandi Rhodes to make her sensational return to WWE? Only time will tell, but fans and critics alike eagerly await the possible reunion of this power couple in the ring.