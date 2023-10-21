Four Senior Executives at GroupM China Detained for Questioning

Four senior executives at global ad agency GroupM China have been detained Chinese Public Security Police for questioning. The individuals allegedly detained include Yao Lan, head of Data Centre, Rycan Di, chief investment officer for China, Diana Hong, general manager for GroupM China, and Patrick Xu, CEO and country managing director of GroupM China. It is unclear whether they have been released or still employed WPP China.

The investigation is related to possible media broker activities involving the distribution of rebates to agencies and employees. The issue of rebate management has been a concern in China for years, and the World Federation of Advertisers has pushed for transparency in the trading landscape.

There is little information available about the detentions, but Chinese social media platforms have shown that terms such as “bribery” and the names of the executives are actively searched. However, no formal news has been published through these channels.

This crackdown on international companies Chinese authorities has created an uncertain business environment. Other companies, such as global consulting firm Bain & Co. and American consulting company Mintz, have also faced raids and detentions in recent months. These incidents have raised concerns about foreign investment in China’s market.

The situation with GroupM China is still developing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

