Anti-Piracy Group Identifies and Takes Down 50 Illegal IPTV Services in the UK

An anti-piracy group, FACT, and British telecom company, Sky, have successfully identified and taken down nearly 50 illegal IPTV services in the United Kingdom. These services were providing users with illegal access to premium TV shows and movies, some of which belonged to Sky.

Over a three-week period, cease-and-desist warnings were issued to the operators of these services, both in person and through mail and email. As a result, a majority of the services and their advertising were taken down. The illegal operators were located in various regions across the UK, including London, Dorset, Cambridgeshire, West Midlands, North Midlands, West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, and Scotland.

Sky’s director of anti-piracy for the UK and ROI, Matt Hibbert, expressed gratitude for the collaboration with FACT and law enforcement in tackling illegal streaming. Kieron Sharp, CEO of FACT, highlighted the importance of protecting consumers and disrupting criminal operations associated with piracy.

Piracy through IPTV services has become an ongoing issue, prompting various stakeholders, such as pay-TV providers and sports leagues, to actively combat these illegal activities. However, given the vast number of providers and users involved, as well as the significant profits generated piracy, some argue that the efforts to combat pirates might be futile.

The nature of piracy has evolved significantly since the early 2000s. With the popularity of streaming services surpassing physical media, new forms of piracy have emerged. Many viewers find it financially challenging to subscribe to all the services they desire, especially as prices continue to rise. Consequently, some consumers resort to illegal options.

While it is crucial for agencies to continue their fight against cybercriminals, completely eradicating IPTV services is highly unlikely in the future. Recognizing this, the focus should be on finding effective strategies to mitigate piracy’s impact and protect the interests of both content creators and consumers.

Sources:

– FACT (Federation Against Copyright Theft)

– Sky UK