The Rise of Shoplifting Tips on TikTok: A Dangerous Trend

A new generation of shoplifters has emerged, fueled the popularity of TikTok and its wide array of instructional videos on how to get away with stealing from stores. With a rise in retail theft across the United States in recent years, TikTok has become a platform where individuals share sneaky tips and tricks on how to shoplift without getting caught.

The hashtag “borrow tips and tricks” on TikTok has gained significant attention, accumulating a staggering 8.9 billion views. These videos provide viewers with insights into how to successfully steal from stores, including rating which stores are the easiest targets, with Walmart and Dollar Tree often being mentioned.

Creators on TikTok also offer advice on what to do when approached employees. One TikToker suggested responding to employees’ inquiries claiming to be looking for a specific item that is supposedly out of stock. Another user shared that removing items from mannequins is an effective strategy since there are no tags to trigger alarm systems.

Although the “borrow tips and tricks” hashtag has been blocked TikTok, many other videos offering similar advice can still be found on the platform. This trend is part of a larger issue plaguing retail brands, as theft incidents have led to store closures and financial losses.

For instance, Target closed four stores in April and projected a $600 million loss the end of 2023 due to theft. Walmart has also shut down 23 stores this year, with CEO Doug McMillon acknowledging theft as a major concern for the company.

The rise in shoplifting has not only resulted in financial losses for retailers but has also led to an increase in violent altercations, particularly involving store employees. Target CEO Brian Cornell revealed a 120% increase in theft incidents involving violence or threats of violence during the first five months of a recent year.

This troubling trend raises significant concerns about the impact of social media platforms like TikTok on criminal behavior and the well-being of retail employees.

