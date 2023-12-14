Experts Call for Balanced Approach to Youth Social Media Use

A committee of experts has emphasized the need for a balanced approach to youth social media use, rather than implementing broad bans, according to a report released the nonprofit National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Although the report did not find convincing evidence of a direct cause-and-effect relationship between social media use and mental health issues among young people, it did highlight several potential negative effects.

One concern raised in the report is the ability of social media platforms to encourage unhealthy social comparisons, which could increase the risk of eating disorders. Additionally, excessive time spent on social media can displace crucial activities like sleep, studying, exercise, and hobbies. The report also noted that social media can negatively impact concentration, academic success, and emotion regulation in adolescents.

Furthermore, the committee found that social media use is associated with an increased risk of bullying among LGBTQ+ teens and can lead to dysfunctional behavior in online gamers. Despite these potential pitfalls, social media platforms can also have positive benefits for youth, such as fulfilling their need for independence, facilitating meaningful connections, and enabling self-exploration.

To maximize these benefits while minimizing potential harms, the committee recommended the establishment of industry standards for social media platform design and operations. These standards should prioritize transparency and allow for tracking the public and regulatory bodies like the Federal Trade Commission. Other recommendations included improved protection against harassment and cyberbullying, media literacy education in schools, and increased access to data for researchers.

The committee hopes that these recommendations will inform ongoing public policy debates about social media and assist parents, doctors, teachers, and adolescents in making informed decisions. They emphasize the importance of further research to provide clarity on the effects of social media use and guide future policies.