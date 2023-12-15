London Public Library Faces Online Systems Outage Due to Cyber Incident

Reports have emerged of a major online systems outage at the London Public Library (LPL), which is currently being investigated as a cyber incident. The LPL has stated that experts are working on the issue, but there is currently no timeline for when the systems will be fully restored.

The affected systems include the library website and catalogue, Wi-Fi, computers and printing services, email and phones, as well as digital resources and the ability to place holds on books. In the absence of the website, the library is urging users to follow their social media platforms for updates.

“We’ve had what we believe is a cyber incident,” explained Ellen Hobin, the communications manager at the LPL. “Right now, we’re just investigating, we have experts working with us. And there’s not much more we know. But we’ll be posting updates as things change.”

Despite the online systems outage, in-person library services such as borrowing books, programming, and library spaces are still available. The LPL is encouraging users to visit their local branches and engage with library staff to find books and receive personalized assistance.

However, due to the cyber incident, the Carson, Glanworth, and Lambeth branches will be closed until next week. The East London branch will also close temporarily but will reopen on Friday morning.

The LPL acknowledges the frustration caused the outage and apologizes for any inconvenience caused. They are working diligently to resolve the issue and hope to provide better news soon.

