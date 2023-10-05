Grocery Chain Apologizes After Selling “Mislabeled” Chicken Past its Best-Before Date

A major grocery chain in Toronto is issuing an apology after a customer purchased chicken that was “mislabeled” and past its best-before date. The incident was shared in a viral Reddit thread, with the photo of the bacon-wrapped chicken medallion showing conflicting best-before dates on the packaging. The customer opened the chicken on October 2, assuming it was still safe to eat, but found that it was off and had to be thrown away. The customer filed a complaint with the grocery chain and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The grocery chain confirmed that this was a “mislabelling error” and expressed regret for the inconvenience it caused. An ongoing investigation is being conducted to determine how the error occurred. The CFIA has confirmed that they received the complaint and their inspection staff are looking into the matter.

While the spoiled chicken was not consumed, there could be potential consequences from this mislabelling error. In the case of mishandled chicken, pathogens like salmonella and E.coli could be present. There is also a possibility of staphylococcus aureus forming if the chicken has been “temperature abused”. Additionally, consuming spoiled meat could lead to the ingestion of biogenic amines, which can cause allergic reactions and potentially lead to health issues like cancer. Some individuals may also experience an upset stomach.

Canada has regulations in place that make it illegal for food manufacturers, producers, or retailers to change the best before date if it results in unsafe food or misleading information on the label. Best-before dates indicate the freshness, taste, and nutritional value of a product with a shelf life of 90 days, while expiry dates are used for certain foods with strict specifications.

The issue of best-before dates has been a topic of debate, with some experts suggesting that they can be arbitrary and misleading. The House of Commons agricultural committee recommended that the government investigate the impacts of eliminating best-before dates, as they are often misunderstood and lead to unnecessary food waste.

Overall, this incident highlights the importance of accurate labeling and food safety measures to protect consumers from consuming unsafe products.

