A Major Delay Strikes Jenna Ortega’s Projects: Uncertainty Looms

Jenna Ortega, known for her roles in popular Disney Channel shows and the film The Babysitter, has been making waves in Hollywood with her versatile talent. Ortega’s latest success came with her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s spinoff series, Wednesday. The show quickly gained popularity and became one of the streaming platform’s most-watched shows, alongside hits like Stranger Things and Squid Games. As a result, Netflix announced plans for a second season of Wednesday.

However, fans of Ortega’s projects now face uncertainty as both Wednesday Season Two and Stranger Things Season Five grapple with ongoing delays caused the SAG-AFTRA strikes. While Netflix remains committed to producing these shows, the strikes have significantly disrupted their timelines.

But it doesn’t end there. Another project featuring Jenna Ortega might also experience delays. According to reports, the release date of Beetlejuice 2, a highly anticipated Tim Burton sequel, could be jeopardized due to the same actors’ strike. The strike has put several Warner Bros. projects at risk, pushing potential release dates further into the future. Industry insiders express concern that if production does not resume soon, films originally scheduled for 2024, including Beetlejuice 2, may be pushed back to 2025 or beyond.

Director Tim Burton, speaking about Beetlejuice 2’s progress, mentioned that the film is “99 percent done.” Despite being near completion, its release remains uncertain. While some films mentioned in the report are at various stages of completion, Beetlejuice 2 only requires a short amount of time to finish. The fact that significant progress had already been made before the production halt offers hope for a prompt completion once the strike ends.

In addition to Wednesday and Beetlejuice, Jenna Ortega is also set to reprise her role as Tara Carpenter in Scream VII, following her success in Scream V and Scream VI.

The delays facing Jenna Ortega’s projects have left fans anxiously awaiting updates. As negotiations continue behind closed doors, the fate of these highly anticipated releases hangs in the balance.

—

FAQ:

Q: What projects has Jenna Ortega been in?

A: Jenna Ortega has appeared in various Disney Channel shows such as Stuck in the Middle and Elena of Avalor. Her breakout moment came when she was cast as Ellie in The Babysitter (2017). She also plays the titular character in Netflix’s Wednesday and is set to appear in Beetlejuice 2 and Scream VII.

Q: Why are there delays in Jenna Ortega’s projects?

A: The delays are a result of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes that have disrupted production schedules in the entertainment industry. These strikes have affected shows like Wednesday and Stranger Things, as well as potential delays in the release of Beetlejuice 2.

Q: When is Beetlejuice 2 expected to be released?

A: Beetlejuice 2, featuring Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder, was originally scheduled for release in September 2024. However, due to the ongoing strikes, its release date may be pushed into 2025 or beyond.

Q: How close is Beetlejuice 2 to completion?

A: Tim Burton, the director of Beetlejuice 2, stated that the film is “99 percent done.” The crew only requires “a day and a half” of filming to complete the sequel once production can resume.