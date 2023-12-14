Major Brands Incorporate Augmented Reality for Holiday Marketing

In preparation for the upcoming holiday season, major brands are adopting innovative marketing techniques to captivate their audiences. Guerlain, Yves Rocher, Louis Vuitton, and Boulanger are among the companies utilizing Snapchat’s augmented reality (AR) capabilities to connect with its extensive user base of 250 million.

Enhancing Holiday Advertising with AR

These brands are leveraging Snapchat’s interactive platform to showcase their products in exciting and immersive ways. By utilizing AR, they aim to create a deeper connection with users. Dior, a popular luxury brand, is also stepping into the AR arena. The fashion house has introduced AR experiences tied to its Dior Cruise 2024 collection, offering users a fairy tale-like journey.

A Whimsical Experience with Dior

These interactive experiences feature delicate butterflies that flutter around the user’s face or come to life on elegant Dior gift sets. This magical transformation is also reflected in Dior’s physical stores and window displays, creating a dreamlike ambiance where butterflies seem poised for flight. The result is a sensory and poetic encounter that celebrates the art of gifting, a core value of the Dior brand.

From Traditional Retail to Cutting-Edge Interactivity

This shift from traditional retail displays to AR experiences signifies a significant development in consumer-brand interactions. It highlights how technology, including virtual and augmented reality, AI, and immersive product showcases, is reshaping the way consumers engage with brands. The progression from handwritten signs and elaborate store window displays to interactive digital experiences showcases the evolving narrative of retail interaction.

Applying AR Beyond Fashion

This marketing strategy is not limited to the fashion industry alone. Diageo, a global industry leader in beverage alcohol with brands like Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, and Guinness, has released a comprehensive report titled “Distilled: A Diageo Foresight Report.” The report predicts that consumer behavior will continue to embrace technological engagement, neo-hedonism, and a growing focus on mental and emotional well-being the year 2024.

Embracing AR for holiday marketing not only allows brands to showcase their products in captivating ways but also adapt to the changing consumer landscape. By incorporating innovative technologies, brands can strengthen their connection with their audience and create memorable experiences that resonate beyond the holiday season.