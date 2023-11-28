Is the Exodus from X a Turning Point in Social Media?

Prominent media brands are abandoning the embattled X social platform, marking a turning point for the once essential site that aimed to be the world’s “digital town square.” Following Elon Musk’s endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory and his subsequent refusal to apologize, major advertisers such as Disney, Paramount, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Universal, and Warner Bros. Discovery have not only paused their paid marketing campaigns on X but have ceased posting on the platform altogether.

Anonymous sources from Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that the companies made a deliberate decision to stop posting on X due to concerns about brand safety. This blackout extends beyond corporate accounts and includes high-profile accounts affiliated with Disney, such as @StarWars, @Pixar, and @MarvelStudios, which have now migrated to the Meta-owned rival platform, Threads.

This exodus from X could have far-reaching consequences. The absence of media behemoths on the platform not only affects advertising revenue but also undermines the platform’s central role in real-time discussions. While it’s possible that these companies may resume posting on X in the future, the risk-benefit calculation has significantly shifted under Musk’s leadership, where hate speech has surged and the platform’s allure has diminished.

This situation echoes past instances where advertisers fled from particular outlets en masse. Tucker Carlson’s permanent loss of advertisers during his time on Fox News’ 8pm hour serves as an example. If more companies and notable figures abandon Musk’s platform in favor of other social networks, it could extinguish the platform’s once-magnetic appeal and provide a compelling reason for average users to seek alternatives.

As journalist Casey Newton highlights, brands are recognizing that X is becoming a cesspool, and the most relevant conversations are now dispersed across various platforms. This growing realization could mark a significant turning point in social media dynamics, with implications for the future landscape of online discourse and engagement.

