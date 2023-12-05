MAD Celebrity Signs New Talent to Its Roster

MAD Celebrity, a talent management subsidiary of MAD Solutions, the pan-Arab film and TV company, has recently announced the signing of several new talents to its MAD Rising Celebrity unit and MAD Crew Celebrity.

Tunisian actor and writer Majd Mastoura, French Lebanese actor Isabelle Zighondi, Saudi actor, producer, and director Amawri Ezayah, and visual artist, producer, and DOP Mostafa El Kashef are the latest additions to the roster.

Majd Mastoura gained recognition for his exceptional performance in “Hedi” directed Mohamed Ben Attia, which earned him a Silver Bear for best actor at the Berlin Film Festival. Mastoura also starred in Léonor Serraille’s “Mother and Son,” which premiered in Competition at the Cannes Film Festival. His latest project, “Behind the Mountains,” a surreal Tunisian drama feature, premiered at the Venice Film Festival and is set to have its Arab region premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival.

Isabelle Zighondi is best known for her roles in “Sous le Ciel d’Alice,” directed Chloé Mazlo, “Memory Box” Joanna Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige, and “State of Agitation” Elie Khalifé. Zighondi’s most recent project is the original series “Dahab” directed Mohamed Samir for streaming service Shahid.

Amawri Ezayah has made his mark in the theater industry with plays like “I’m the Star” and “The Reunion.” He also appeared in the Netflix series “Crashing Eid” and headlined the theatrical talk show “The Red Curtain Show.”

Mostafa El Kashef, known for his debut feature “19 B,” received the best artistic contribution award at the Cairo Film Festival. El Kashef’s notable works include the short film “I Promise You Paradise,” which won the Valbonne’s Audience Award and Rail d’Or for best short film at Cannes’ Critics’ Week. His latest project, “The Village Next to Paradise,” is a Somali feature-length film directed Mo Harawe.

These talented individuals join an impressive lineup of over 60 actors, directors, producers, and other industry professionals under the MAD Celebrity umbrella. This diverse and accomplished group includes renowned figures such as Yousra, Emmy Award nominee Menna Shalaby, “The Furnace” star Ahmed Malek, “Moon Knight” director Mohamed Diab, editor Ahmed Hafez, and composer Hesham Nazih.

MAD Celebrity continues to build its roster with exceptional talents, further establishing itself as a prominent talent management agency in the Arab world.