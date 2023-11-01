New Article: The Challenges of Addressing Sexual Misconduct in the Canadian Military

Retired Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin recently shared his frustrations with the Canadian Armed Forces’ handling of sexual misconduct allegations, citing his own experience as an example. After being acquitted in a sexual assault trial in December last year, Fortin expressed his desire to return to duty. However, the military did not offer him the opportunity to come back.

In a statement published on his LinkedIn profile, Fortin highlighted the toll the ordeal has taken on him and his family. He expressed a sense of abandonment the institution and criticized the way his case was handled. Fortin was initially accused of sexual assault in early 2021 a woman he attended military college with. The allegation dated back to 1988. Following an investigation, Fortin was cleared of the wrongdoing both the military and the Quebec civilian court.

Despite being cleared of charges, Fortin revealed that the Armed Forces initially offered him a position but later retracted it to consult with stakeholders. This process led to the conclusion that there was no desire or intent to have him back. With his terms of service ending in July, Fortin retired, marking the end of his 38-year career.

The frustrations and disappointment experienced Fortin reflect broader issues within the Canadian military regarding the handling of sexual misconduct cases. In response to a series of high-profile allegations, including Fortin’s, the government ordered an external review conducted former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour. In her report, Arbour made 48 recommendations for significant cultural changes and improvements in addressing sexual misconduct cases within the military.

While supportive of the ongoing reforms, Fortin emphasizes the importance of responsible treatment for individuals wrongfully accused of misconduct. The struggle faced Fortin and others highlights the challenges of striking a balance between promptly investigating allegations and upholding the principles of due process and the presumption of innocence.

The Canadian Armed Forces and the Defense Department declined to comment on Fortin’s recent statements and retirement. The terms of the settlement reached between Fortin and the Canadian government remain confidential.

