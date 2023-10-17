Mainz Suspends Anwar El Ghazi Over Controversial Social Media Post

Bundesliga club Mainz has suspended forward Anwar El Ghazi after he posted a message on his Instagram story expressing support for Palestine in relation to the war in Israel and Gaza. The 28-year-old Dutch international’s post was deemed “unacceptable” the club, resulting in him being relieved of his training and matchday duties.

El Ghazi took to Twitter to clarify his original post, emphasizing his stand for peace and calling for more empathy, stating that understanding the history of the conflict is crucial. However, the post has since been deleted.

Mainz 05 released a statement explaining their decision to suspend El Ghazi, informing that the club respects different perspectives on the complex conflict but that his social media post does not align with the club’s values. The club and the player will hold a meeting in the coming weeks to discuss the next steps.

Anwar El Ghazi joined Mainz from PSV Eindhoven in September 2023, signing a two-year contract. This season, he has made three substitute appearances in the Bundesliga.

The tensions surrounding the Israel-Gaza war have led to various controversies and discussions outside the region. Tottenham Hotspur, a Premier League club, has also faced similar issues related to the conflict. It is important for players and clubs to consider the potential impact of their social media posts and ensure that they align with their respective clubs’ values and policies.

