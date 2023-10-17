Mainz Suspends Forward Anwar El Ghazi for Controversial Social Media Post

Mainz, the Bundesliga club, has suspended forward Anwar El Ghazi for a social media post regarding the Israel-Hamas war, which the club deemed to be “unacceptable.” El Ghazi, who joined Mainz in September, has since removed the post.

The Israel-Hamas war recently witnessed a deadly attack Hamas fighters, resulting in the deaths of over 1,400 Israelis. In response, Israel launched extensive air strikes that have claimed the lives of more than 3,000 Palestinians.

The club, Mainz 05, released a statement acknowledging the existence of different perspectives on the complex Middle East conflict that has spanned several decades. However, they clarified that the content of El Ghazi’s post does not align with the values of the club.

While the specific details of El Ghazi’s deleted post were not provided the club, the winger took to social media once again to address negative messages he had received. El Ghazi, who was born in the Netherlands, emphasized his stance on peace and called for empathy and a deeper understanding of the conflict’s history.

Mainz currently occupies the 17th position in the Bundesliga, with only two points from seven matches.

