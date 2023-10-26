MainTegrity® Inc. Introduces Revolutionary Solution to Combat Ransomware Attacks

In a groundbreaking announcement, cybersecurity pioneer MainTegrity® Inc. reveals a significant development in the ongoing battle against ransomware. The company’s latest software, MainTegrity FIM+®, has the capability to detect and neutralize even the most insidious forms of ransom attacks, including malicious encryption and data exfiltration.

Ransomware attacks have become a serious concern for businesses, as encryption can be used as both a defense mechanism and a weapon in the wrong hands. This is particularly critical for organizations in sectors such as Finance, Energy, Health, Government, and Utilities, which heavily rely on mainframes to sustain their operations. It is essential not only to intercept and suspend ransomware attacks but also to eliminate human reaction time from the equation.

MainTegrity FIM+® is a game-changer in the fight against ransomware. The software identifies attacks within seconds and effectively halts them in their tracks. Additionally, it allows legitimate work to continue uninterrupted while preventing attackers from causing significant damage. This innovative approach drastically reduces the time required for recovery, as opposed to traditional tools that often take hours or even days to provide solutions. By enabling immediate reaction times, MainTegrity FIM+® mitigates the ensuing damage orders of magnitude.

Experts recognize the significance of advanced cyber-resilience solutions like MainTegrity FIM+. Steven Dickens, VP & Practice Leader at Futurum Group, asserts that such cutting-edge tools are crucial for organizations seeking to strengthen their cyber defenses.

Al Saurette, CEO of MainTegrity, emphasizes the dedication of his team to ensuring the seamless operation of centralized computing systems that underpin our modern way of life. MainTegrity FIM+® is the result of their relentless efforts, effectively eliminating many elements of risk associated with cyber-attacks.

In combination with other early warning techniques, FIM+® empowers large enterprises to elevate their cyber resiliency to new heights. Thanks to this revolutionary solution, businesses can better safeguard their critical data and networks from the growing threat of ransomware.

FAQs

1. What is MainTegrity FIM+®?

MainTegrity FIM+® is a cybersecurity software developed MainTegrity Inc. to protect IBM mainframes from various forms of cyber-attacks. It offers advanced file integrity monitoring, ransomware detection, alerting, forensics, and surgical recovery capabilities.

2. How does MainTegrity FIM+® combat ransomware attacks?

MainTegrity FIM+® identifies ransomware attacks in seconds and immediately halts their progress, preventing significant damage. It allows legitimate work to continue uninterrupted while mitigating the need for a complete system outage during recovery.

3. Why is MainTegrity FIM+® significant?

MainTegrity FIM+® represents a significant advancement in the battle against ransomware. Its innovative approach drastically reduces recovery times, providing immediate response capabilities and limiting the damage caused ransomware attacks.

Sources:

– MainTegrity Inc. – www.maintegrity.com

– Futurum Group – www.futurumresearch.com