Ananya Panday Talks About Celebrity Relationships and Privacy in the Age of Social Media

Ananya Panday, an Indian actress, opens up about the challenges celebrities face when it comes to maintaining privacy in their relationships. In a recent interview with ‘Film Companion’, she shared her thoughts on how the constant attention on celebrities’ relationships can make it difficult for them to navigate smoothly through their love lives.

According to Panday, there are days when she prefers to keep her relationship private, depending on how she is feeling. She believes that certain aspects of one’s personal life should remain private, even in the age of social media. By drawing parallels with non-celebrity relationships, she emphasizes the added pressure and scrutiny that come with being in the public eye.

“Imagine a normal relationship without actors being involved. You are figuring it out with the person, what you like and what you don’t like. Then you have the scrutiny of so many people, their judgments and opinions, ‘Oh, they don’t look happy.’ It gets much tougher and it adds a lot of pressure on something that’s so special and new,” shared Panday.

She acknowledges the desire to protect one’s relationship in the face of public scrutiny, particularly since most aspects of celebrities’ lives are already under constant observation. Panday believes that whatever can be safeguarded should be protected.

However, Panday also admits that she finds it challenging to keep secrets and doesn’t mind letting people know when she is happy. Her relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur became public when pictures from their vacation went viral. Despite not speaking about it in the media, Panday confirmed her relationship status in a recent episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ 8.

While Panday’s relationship status may have become news, she continues to focus on her work as an actress. After her appearance in the film ‘Dream Girl 2’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, she is eagerly anticipating her debut in an OTT film titled ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.

In conclusion, Ananya Panday highlights the challenges celebrities face when it comes to maintaining privacy in their relationships. She believes in the importance of protecting one’s personal life while navigating through the demands of fame and the scrutiny of the public eye.