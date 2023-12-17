Winter Blues? Try These Unconventional Methods to Ease Seasonal Depression

Summary: Winter can be a challenging time for many individuals, with seasonal depression making an appearance. While there are conventional ways to combat this condition, TikTok comedian Dan Hentschel shares some unconventional methods he uses to manage his seasonal depression.

As the winter months approach, many people find themselves grappling with seasonal depression. This condition, known as seasonal affective disorder or SAD, is characterized depressive symptoms that typically emerge during specific seasons, most commonly in autumn and winter. The prevailing belief is that the shorter days and reduced daylight may trigger chemical changes in the brain, leading to these symptoms.

According to the NHS, one theory is that a lack of sunlight can disrupt the functioning of the hypothalamus, a brain region responsible for various bodily processes. This disruption may impact the production of melatonin, a hormone responsible for inducing sleepiness. Individuals with SAD may produce higher levels of melatonin than normal.

Mainers, who experience harsher winters compared to other states, are no strangers to managing seasonal depression. While there is no one-size-fits-all solution, TikTok comedian Dan Hentschel, known for his humor and 1.8 million followers, has shared some unconventional methods he allegedly uses to cope with his seasonal depression.

Hentschel suggests quirky solutions that may remind one of Nathan Fielder’s dry humor. For instance, he recommends applying sunscreen to the face every morning to evoke summer memories. Another tip is to place feet in a bag of sand under the desk or directly pour sand into shoes while on the go. Supposedly, this tricks the brain into thinking it’s summertime.

While these methods may sound like jokes, some people find value in trying unconventional approaches to manage seasonal depression. It is important, however, to consult with a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and guidance on effective treatment options.