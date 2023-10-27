Heartbreak and Desperation: Family of Victims in Maine Shooting Seeks Answers

The devastating news of the shooting in Lewiston, Maine, has left families in anguish as they frantically search for answers and information about their loved ones. Among those relentlessly seeking solace is Rob Young, a brother of one of the victims.

Rob Young had an uneasy feeling when he didn’t receive a response from his brother Bill after sending a text about buying tickets to see Blink-182 in Washington, D.C. Hours later, news of the shooting at a bowling alley and a bar reached him. It was then that he discovered his brother and 14-year-old nephew, Aaron, had been at the bowling alley that fateful night.

Desperate for any semblance of clarity, Rob scoured the internet for videos of the shooting, even venturing into the realm of 4Chan, an anonymous web forum known for its shock value. Bill Young, a towering figure at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, would have been hard to miss in any footage. Rob held onto the hope that his brother’s courageous nature would have prompted him to confront the assailant.

In his search for answers, Rob contacted anyone he thought might provide assistance. However, he encountered frustration when a state police officer, whom he had hoped could shed light on the situation, abruptly stopped answering his calls. The sense of disgust and helplessness was overwhelming for Rob.

As the investigation into this tragedy continues, families like the Youngs are left grappling with heartbreak and an insurmountable mountain of uncertainty. They yearn for closure, for a glimpse into what transpired on that horrific night.

