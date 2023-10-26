Dangerous Search for Suspect Unleashes Misinformation On Social Media

Following a horrifying mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, the state police issued an urgent warning to residents, advising them to stay indoors and lock their doors. However, the aftermath of the tragedy highlighted the dangerous spread of misinformation on social media platforms such as X, Facebook, and TikTok.

False claims about the arrest of the suspect flooded these platforms, causing panic and confusion among users. Verified accounts on X were among the first to push out these bogus claims, leading to widespread dissemination of inaccurate information. The impact was particularly profound on X, where owner Elon Musk’s emphasis on engaging and viral content, regardless of accuracy, contributed to the problem.

One of the main false narratives circulating online was that the suspect, Robert Card, had been arrested in 2016 for possessing and distributing sexually explicit materials. However, this claim referred to a different person with the same name. Furthermore, attempts were made to link the incident to unrelated events such as the crisis in the Middle East, without any evidence to support such claims.

Caroline Orr, a behavioral scientist and researcher, expressed her dismay at the way people exploited the tragedy to push their political agendas. This troubling trend of using disinformation for personal gains highlights the need for more responsible social media use.

Law enforcement confirmed that Robert Card, a certified firearms instructor and US Army member, remained on the run. The police cautioned the public to consider him armed and dangerous, urging them not to approach him. The death toll from the shooting is expected to rise, making it the deadliest mass shooting in the country this year.

The incident in Lewiston echoes a larger issue of misinformation rampant on social media platforms during times of crisis. Just like with previous events, such as the recent Hamas attacks in Israel, disinformation spreads rapidly, further contributing to the chaos and confusion surrounding tragic events.

FAQs

1. What misinformation was spread on social media after the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine?

False claims about the arrest of the suspect were widely shared, along with attempts to link the incident to unrelated events and individuals.

2. How did social media platforms contribute to the spread of misinformation?

The emphasis on engaging and viral content on platforms like X, owned Elon Musk, incentivizes users to post information quickly, often without verifying its accuracy.

3. Who is Robert Card?

Robert Card is the main suspect in the mass shooting, who is still at large. He is a certified firearms instructor and a member of the US Army.

4. What was the response of law enforcement?

The police issued a warning to the public, urging them to stay indoors and avoid approaching the suspect. They confirmed that Robert Card should be considered armed and dangerous.

5. How does this incident reflect a larger issue?

The rapid spread of misinformation in the wake of this tragedy mirrors similar instances during other crises, highlighting the significant problem of disinformation on social media platforms.