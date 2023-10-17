Business Groups Oppose Maine’s Digital Privacy Law

Business groups in Maine voiced their opposition to a proposed statewide digital privacy law during a public hearing on Tuesday. They argued that the limitations on data collection and sale could result in costly lawsuits and the termination of popular customer loyalty programs. On the other hand, proponents of the law, including Maine’s attorney general and advocacy groups like Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, argued that it is necessary to protect individuals from the unauthorized use and sale of their personal information.

At the hearing, the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee did not come to a decision on how to proceed with the proposed law. The sponsors of different bills indicated their commitment to finding a compromise that satisfies both businesses and consumers.

Major corporations such as Google, Meta, and Amazon collect vast amounts of digital information about individuals based on their online activities. Data brokers also collect private information not otherwise accessible to the public and sell it to companies that can use it for various purposes, such as targeted advertising or behavior modification.

Critics of the proposed law, such as the ACLU of Maine, claim that technology companies have the ability to manipulate people’s behavior leveraging the data they hold. Privacy advocates argue that strong privacy laws are necessary to prevent the abuse of personal information.

If enacted, Maine would join 12 other states that have implemented internet privacy laws. California currently has the strictest privacy law in the country, while other states have passed less comprehensive legislation with the support of technology companies.

The proposed comprehensive privacy bill, put forward Rep. Maggie O’Neil, aims to regulate the collection and use of personal information on a large scale. It prohibits businesses from collecting or selling information beyond what is necessary for providing requested products or services. Additionally, it imposes additional safeguards for sensitive information, particularly for minors.

The bill would also require companies to disclose the information they have collected and how it is used upon customer request. Violations of the law could result in legal action either the attorney general or consumers seeking punitive damages. The provision allowing consumers to sue for privacy violations has become a concern for businesses.

While businesses have raised concerns about the potential impact on loyalty programs, O’Neil’s bill still permits their operation. However, businesses would not be allowed to offer incentives or discounts to individuals who agree to have their data collected and sold for unrelated purposes.

The issue of digital privacy is complex, with arguments arising from both sides. Supporters of the law believe that strict regulations are necessary to protect individuals, while opponents argue that it could be detrimental to businesses, particularly smaller ones. Finding a balance between privacy protection and business interests remains a challenge.

