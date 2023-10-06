Epic Soundtracks Taking Over TikTok: Why Movie Music is Dominating the App

The popular social media app TikTok has become synonymous with music. Originally a karaoke app, TikTok has now evolved into a platform where new artists are discovered and trends are born. One trend that has taken TikTok storm is the use of movie soundtracks in videos.

According to TikTok’s own data, the use of the “soundtrack” hashtag has grown 84% in 2023 compared to the previous year. Videos with this tag have accumulated over 2.3 billion views. This surge in popularity can be attributed to several factors.

One theory behind the dominance of movie soundtracks on TikTok is the influence of popular songs that have been used in films. For example, the songs from the Barbie movie became a sensation on TikTok, with millions of videos featuring these tracks. The close link between the film’s soundtrack and its marketing campaign contributed to its success. In fact, six songs from the Barbie movie made it onto the UK top 40 chart, highlighting the impact of TikTok on the music industry.

Another theory suggests that TikTok users are drawn to movie soundtracks because of their ability to transport them to a fantasy realm. Creator and composer Joel Sunny, known for his dramatic string versions of pop and movie tracks, believes that soundtracks offer an escape from reality, which is particularly appealing to the younger generation, especially after the challenges of the pandemic.

Nostalgia is also a driving factor in the popularity of movie soundtracks on TikTok. Users like Dora Dane, who creates soundtrack quizzes, have found success tapping into the nostalgia associated with films like Twilight and Mean Girls. Listening to familiar motifs from beloved movies evokes a sense of nostalgia and brings back cherished memories.

Additionally, the desire to be the “main character” in one’s own life is a significant factor that contributes to the popularity of movie soundtracks on TikTok. Many individuals enjoy soundtracking their lives and using music from movies makes them feel like the protagonist in their own story. Film critic Ali Plumb suggests that movie soundtracks are an ideal choice for this purpose because they are instantly recognizable and evoke powerful emotions.

In conclusion, the prevalence of movie soundtracks on TikTok can be attributed to their familiarity, escapism, nostalgia, and the desire to feel like the main character. As TikTok continues to shape the music industry and influence popular culture, it is likely that movie soundtracks will remain a dominant force on the app.

